Hello world!

Etche Local Government Area Receives Foodstuffs From Governor Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday distributed foodstuffs to less privileged Rivers people living in Etche Local Government Area.
Governor Wike distributed the foodstuffs through the Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee headed by Ambassador Desmond Akawor.
Speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Governor, Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Mr Hope Ikiriko assured the people that the State Government is committed to their welfare.
Governor Wike directed the selected nominees of the 19 wards of Etche Local Government Area to distribute the foodstuffs to the downtrodden in their communities.
He said that the foodstuffs should be shared to all residents, irrespective of their party affiliations.
Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Mr Obinna Anyanwu thanked Governor Wike for the foodstuffs. He assured him that all communities will be reached.
Governor Wike extended to the 19 wards: 1900 bags of rice , 1900 bags of Garri, 19,000 Tubers of Yams , 19,00 Cartoons of Pasta and 95 Gallons of Palm Oil.
Sourced From: ScanNews Nigeria
Politics
Buhari Will Win In 2019: US Institute
The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election. The organisation...
Why Buhari Deserves Second Term – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved second term election because,...
Atiku Presidential Campaign Council: PDP Releases List of Members
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday released the list of party members to handle the campaign team of the...
Obasanjo Forgives Atiku, Endorses Him For President
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said he has reviewed his stance on not backing his former deputy for the...
Buhari, Atiku In Battle Of Integrity Over 2019 Poll
THE brickbats continued yesterday between President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The All Progressives Congress (APC) and...
