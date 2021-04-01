Hello world!

Connect with us
April 25, 2020

By

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday distributed foodstuffs to less privileged Rivers people living in Etche Local Government Area.

Governor Wike distributed the foodstuffs through the Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee headed by Ambassador Desmond Akawor.

Speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Governor, Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Mr Hope Ikiriko assured the people that the State Government is committed to their welfare.

Governor Wike directed the selected nominees of the 19 wards of Etche Local Government Area to distribute the foodstuffs to the downtrodden in their communities.

He said that the foodstuffs should be shared to all residents, irrespective of their party affiliations.

Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Mr Obinna Anyanwu thanked Governor Wike for the foodstuffs.  He assured him that all communities will be reached.

Governor Wike extended to the 19 wards: 1900 bags of rice , 1900 bags of Garri,  19,000 Tubers of Yams ,   19,00 Cartoons of Pasta and 95 Gallons of Palm Oil.

Nigerian Newspapers2 years ago

Buhari Will Win In 2019: US Institute

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election. The organisation...
The Nation2 years ago

Why Buhari Deserves Second Term – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved second term election because,...
The Nation3 years ago

Atiku Presidential Campaign Council: PDP Releases List of Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday released the list of party members to handle the campaign team of the...
Nigerian Newspapers3 years ago

Obasanjo Forgives Atiku, Endorses Him For President

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said he has reviewed his stance on not backing his former deputy for the...
The Nation3 years ago

Buhari, Atiku In Battle Of Integrity Over 2019 Poll

THE brickbats continued yesterday between  President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The All Progressives Congress (APC) and...

