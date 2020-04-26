Johnny Drille – Halleluyah Feat. Simi (Video)

Wizkid Fever (Video)



Listen On Itunes



Wizkid’s Fever, the first official single he released this year, was dropped on October 1st, 2018, to add to Nigeria’s Independence celebration. However, the song came to life only after the video visuals were released, featuring Mavin Records first lady, Tiwa Savage, in a video that simulated very romantic and intimate scenes.

Click Here To Watch The Video

The video instantly became the first Nigerian music video to break the 1 million views mark within 24 hours of it’s release. Even though the song is a hit song by itself, most people will remember if mainly for the video.

Like, Share & Follow Us On Social Media.

Sourced From: Nigerian Music Videos & Audio Collection