Johnny Drille – Halleluyah Feat. Simi (Video)

2 days ago

Hallelujay by Johnny Drille Featuring Simi (Video)

Halleluya, by Johnny Drille & Simi, very soothing music that one can just listen to with closed eyes forever. Both artists have such wonderful soothing voices that is heavenly, and the video production for Halleluya looks just like a fairy-tale in a fairyland.

Song Info

Music Title: Halleluyah
Artist: Johnny Drille
Genre: Country Classic / RnB
Featured Artist: Simi
Release Year: 2018
Country: Nigeria

Wizkid – Fever (Video)

1 week ago

April 19, 2020

Wizkid Fever (Video)

Wizkid’s Fever, the first official single he released this year, was dropped on October 1st, 2018, to add to Nigeria’s Independence celebration. However, the song came to life only after the video visuals were released, featuring Mavin Records first lady, Tiwa Savage, in a video that simulated very romantic and intimate scenes.

The video instantly became the first Nigerian music video to break the 1 million views mark within 24 hours of it’s release. Even though the song is a hit song by itself, most people will remember if mainly for the video.

Flavour – Crazy Love Feat. Yemi Alade (Video)

2 weeks ago

April 14, 2020

Crazy Love by Flavour Featuring Yemi Alade (Video)

A love song, “Crazy Love”, from two banging artists, Flavour & Yemi Alade, with very beautiful visuals to match. Getting a lot of love from fans across the world.

Music Title: Crazy Love
Artist: Flavour
Genre: Afrobeat
Featured Artist: Yemi Alade
Release Year: 2018
Country: Nigeria

M.Buhari M.Buhari
Nigerian Newspapers1 year ago

Buhari Will Win In 2019: US Institute

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election. The organisation...
The Nation1 year ago

Why Buhari Deserves Second Term – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved second term election because,...
The Nation2 years ago

Atiku Presidential Campaign Council: PDP Releases List of Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday released the list of party members to handle the campaign team of the...
Nigerian Newspapers2 years ago

Obasanjo Forgives Atiku, Endorses Him For President

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said he has reviewed his stance on not backing his former deputy for the...
Atiku-Abubakar-vs-Muhammadu-Buhari Atiku-Abubakar-vs-Muhammadu-Buhari
The Nation2 years ago

Buhari, Atiku In Battle Of Integrity Over 2019 Poll

THE brickbats continued yesterday between  President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The All Progressives Congress (APC) and...

