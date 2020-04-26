Johnny Drille – Halleluyah Feat. Simi (Video)

Music
Halleluya, by Johnny Drille & Simi, very soothing music that one can just listen to with closed eyes forever. Both artists have such wonderful soothing voices that is heavenly, and the video production for Halleluya looks just like a fairy-tale in a fairyland.
Song Info
Music Title: Halleluyah
Artist: Johnny Drille
Genre: Country Classic / RnB
Featured Artist: Simi
Release Year: 2018
Country: Nigeria
Sourced From: Nigerian Music Videos & Audio Collection
Wizkid’s Fever, the first official single he released this year, was dropped on October 1st, 2018, to add to Nigeria’s Independence celebration. However, the song came to life only after the video visuals were released, featuring Mavin Records first lady, Tiwa Savage, in a video that simulated very romantic and intimate scenes.
The video instantly became the first Nigerian music video to break the 1 million views mark within 24 hours of it’s release. Even though the song is a hit song by itself, most people will remember if mainly for the video.
Sourced From: Nigerian Music Videos & Audio Collection
A love song, “Crazy Love”, from two banging artists, Flavour & Yemi Alade, with very beautiful visuals to match. Getting a lot of love from fans across the world.
Music Title: Crazy Love
Artist: Flavour
Genre: Afrobeat
Featured Artist: Yemi Alade
Release Year: 2018
Country: Nigeria
Sourced From: Nigerian Music Videos & Audio Collection
