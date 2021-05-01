Premium Times
Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings
The government said that no worker should stay back beyond 6:00 p.m. within premises of buildings undergoing construction.
The post Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Sourced From: Premium Times Nigeria
Premium Times
Nigerian stocks extend loss as profit-taking in big-cap banks weighs
The benchmark index fell by 0.57 per cent.
The post Nigerian stocks extend loss as profit-taking in big-cap banks weighs appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Sourced From: Premium Times Nigeria
Premium Times
VIDEO: My experience shows youth need not waste time looking for jobs – Farmer
Nike Kikiowo started a poultry farm in 2017 in Osun State with 100 birds, but has now grown significantly.
The post VIDEO: My experience shows youth need not waste time looking for jobs – Farmer appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Sourced From: Premium Times Nigeria
Premium Times
Presidency urges Nigerians to comply with COVID-19 protocols to avoid lockdown
“The Buhari administration is most reluctant to lock down the country and continues to emphasize the non-pharmaceutical measures…”
The post Presidency urges Nigerians to comply with COVID-19 protocols to avoid lockdown appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Sourced From: Premium Times Nigeria
Premium Times
Powerful explosion hits Aden airport on new govt arrival
The blast took place shortly after a plane carrying members of the government landed at the Aden airport.
The post Powerful explosion hits Aden airport on new govt arrival appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Sourced From: Premium Times Nigeria
Cara dan Langkah Download Aplikasi IDN Poker Terbaru
Nigeria records 55 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,110
Military, Police Ring Abuja to Forestall Boko Haram Attack
UFC: Usman gets N584m after beating Masvidal
Insecurity: Lagos bans occupation of abandoned buildings
Nigeria records 55 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,110
Jupiler League: Onuachu Makes History As Genk Beat Royal Antwerp
Iheanacho Bags Sixth Assist As Leicester Slip Up In Top-Four Race After Frustrsting Draw At 10-Man Southampton
Politics
Buhari Will Win In 2019: US Institute
The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election. The organisation...
Why Buhari Deserves Second Term – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved second term election because,...
Atiku Presidential Campaign Council: PDP Releases List of Members
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday released the list of party members to handle the campaign team of the...
Obasanjo Forgives Atiku, Endorses Him For President
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said he has reviewed his stance on not backing his former deputy for the...
Buhari, Atiku In Battle Of Integrity Over 2019 Poll
THE brickbats continued yesterday between President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The All Progressives Congress (APC) and...
Popular Posts
- Tribune2 weeks ago
Nigeria records 55 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,110
- Football2 weeks ago
Jupiler League: Onuachu Makes History As Genk Beat Royal Antwerp
- Complete Sports NG2 weeks ago
Iheanacho Bags Sixth Assist As Leicester Slip Up In Top-Four Race After Frustrsting Draw At 10-Man Southampton
- Vanguard2 weeks ago
Attacks on S’East: We must explore all options of negotiation — Stakeholders urge Igbo
- The Nation2 weeks ago
UFC: Usman gets N584m after beating Masvidal
- This Day2 weeks ago
Military, Police Ring Abuja to Forestall Boko Haram Attack
- Scan News Nigeria2 weeks ago
Cara dan Langkah Download Aplikasi IDN Poker Terbaru
- Authority Newspaper2 weeks ago
Fr. Mbaka is angry because Buhari refused him contracts – Presidency