UWCL: Oshoala Scores Again As Barcelona Move Into The Semifinal Despite Losing To Man City

The Super Falcons star was the hero in the first leg, and was again brilliant in the return leg, even though La Blaugranes lost

Asisat Oshoala was once again on target, but Barcelona lost 2-1 in the return leg of their Uefa Women’s Champions League quarterfinal clash.

However, Barcelona still progressed to the semifinals 4-2 on aggregate, having won the first leg 3-0 in Rome.

Oshoala was the hero in the first leg, scoring once and winning a penalty. The Nigerian international picked up from where she left off as she scored Barcelona’s equaliser in the 59th minute after Janine Beckie had given City the lead.

The former Liverpool star finished off a cut back from Mariona Caldentey to draw Lluis Cortes ladies level. The 26-year-old now has 13 goals for Barcelona this season, including four in the champions league.

Although Samantha Mewis restored City’s lead from the penalty spot, it was the Spanish champions that progressed 4-2 on aggregate.

Barcelona will now face either Lyon or Paris in the semifinals next month.

Sourced From: Soccernet.ng