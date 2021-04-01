Complete Sports NG
Women’s UCL: Oshoala Scores As Barca Knockout Man City, Clinch Semi-finals Ticket
Asisat Oshoala netted a vital away goal for Barcelona Ladies who lost 2-1 to Manchester City but qualified for the semi-finals of the UEFA women’s Champions League on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports. Barcelona progressed into the last four stage with a 4-2 aggregate win over City, after winning the reverse fixture 3-0. It was a first […]
Dare: National Principals Cup Back To Stay
The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, at the weekend declared that the revived National Principals Cup has come to stay this time to boost the development of football in Nigeria. The competition is a developmental grassroots event for all secondary schools in the country. Dare was speaking at the kick-off ceremony of the Principals Cup […]
NPFL: Sunshine Stars Outclass Rangers In Akure; Kwara United Hold MFM
Sunhsine Stars put up an impressive performance as they beat Rangers 3-1 in their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday seven encounter at the Akure Township Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com. The home team took the lead in the 24th minute following a close range finish by Sadeeq Yusuf. Fuad Ekelojuoti doubled Gbenga Ogunbote side’s lead […]
Cavani Gets Three-Game Ban, £100,000 Fine
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has been slammed with a three-match ban and £100,000 fine after he used the word ‘negrito’ in a social media post. Cavani sent the message to a friend after his match-winning performance against Southampton last month, but the FA decided it was discriminatory in nature and charged him with misconduct. The […]
Premier League: Lookman On Target, Aina, Iheanacho In Action As Fulham Claim Away Win At Leicester
Ademola Lookman got on the score sheet as struggling Fulham secured a shock 2-1 win against Leicester City inside the King Power stadium in Monday night’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports. In action for Fulham were Ola Aina and Tosin Adarabioyo who saw 90 minutes of action, while Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced on 70 minutes. […]
