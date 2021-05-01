Complete Sports NG
Iheanacho Bags Sixth Assist As Leicester Slip Up In Top-Four Race After Frustrsting Draw At 10-Man Southampton
Kelechi Iheanacho provided his sixth assist of the season as 10-man Southampton held Leicester to a 1-1 draw and frustrate the Foxes in their push to clinch a top-four finish, Completesports.com reports. The in-form Iheanacho made amends by assisting Johnny Evans for Leicester’s equaliser, after he gave away the penalty which James Ward-Prowse converted to […]
Women’s UCL: Oshoala Scores As Barca Knockout Man City, Clinch Semi-finals Ticket
Asisat Oshoala netted a vital away goal for Barcelona Ladies who lost 2-1 to Manchester City but qualified for the semi-finals of the UEFA women’s Champions League on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports. Barcelona progressed into the last four stage with a 4-2 aggregate win over City, after winning the reverse fixture 3-0. It was a first […]
Dare: National Principals Cup Back To Stay
The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, at the weekend declared that the revived National Principals Cup has come to stay this time to boost the development of football in Nigeria. The competition is a developmental grassroots event for all secondary schools in the country. Dare was speaking at the kick-off ceremony of the Principals Cup […]
NPFL: Sunshine Stars Outclass Rangers In Akure; Kwara United Hold MFM
Sunhsine Stars put up an impressive performance as they beat Rangers 3-1 in their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday seven encounter at the Akure Township Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com. The home team took the lead in the 24th minute following a close range finish by Sadeeq Yusuf. Fuad Ekelojuoti doubled Gbenga Ogunbote side’s lead […]
Cavani Gets Three-Game Ban, £100,000 Fine
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has been slammed with a three-match ban and £100,000 fine after he used the word ‘negrito’ in a social media post. Cavani sent the message to a friend after his match-winning performance against Southampton last month, but the FA decided it was discriminatory in nature and charged him with misconduct. The […]
