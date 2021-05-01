Tribune
Nigeria records 55 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,110
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,110. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday. “55 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-21, Yobe-19, Ogun-6, Akwa Ibom-3, Kaduna-2, Plateau-2, FCT-1, Rivers-1.” YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded […]
Modular Floating Dock on course, NIMASA, NPA assure
Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has assured maritime stakeholders that the agency’s modular floating dock is in the process of being deployed. Jamoh disclosed this during a visit to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Hadiza Bala-Usman at the NPA headquarters, Marina, Lagos. Jamoh stated, “I […]
Nigeria records 240 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,657
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 240 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 155,657. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. “On the 28th of February 2021, 240 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]
NIgeria records 685 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 131,242
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 685 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 131,242. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. “685 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-355 Kaduna-58 Nasarawa-46 Kano-40 Akwa Ibom-33 Katsina-26 Ogun-25 Osun-21 Rivers-16 Edo-15 Oyo-13 Ondo-12 Borno-11 […]
Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,031 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 87,510. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday. “On the 31st of December 2020, 1031 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]
Politics
Buhari Will Win In 2019: US Institute
The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election. The organisation...
Why Buhari Deserves Second Term – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved second term election because,...
Atiku Presidential Campaign Council: PDP Releases List of Members
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday released the list of party members to handle the campaign team of the...
Obasanjo Forgives Atiku, Endorses Him For President
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said he has reviewed his stance on not backing his former deputy for the...
Buhari, Atiku In Battle Of Integrity Over 2019 Poll
THE brickbats continued yesterday between President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The All Progressives Congress (APC) and...
