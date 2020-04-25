Scan News Nigeria
Etche Local Government Area Receives Foodstuffs From Governor Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday distributed foodstuffs to less privileged Rivers people living in Etche Local Government Area.
Governor Wike distributed the foodstuffs through the Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee headed by Ambassador Desmond Akawor.
Speaking on behalf of the Rivers State Governor, Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Mr Hope Ikiriko assured the people that the State Government is committed to their welfare.
Governor Wike directed the selected nominees of the 19 wards of Etche Local Government Area to distribute the foodstuffs to the downtrodden in their communities.
He said that the foodstuffs should be shared to all residents, irrespective of their party affiliations.
Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Mr Obinna Anyanwu thanked Governor Wike for the foodstuffs. He assured him that all communities will be reached.
Governor Wike extended to the 19 wards: 1900 bags of rice , 1900 bags of Garri, 19,000 Tubers of Yams , 19,00 Cartoons of Pasta and 95 Gallons of Palm Oil.
