Banditry
Niger Governor Called For Synergy To Defeat Bandits
By Suleiman isah Minna
The Niger state government has called for a proper collaboration between the local hunters,vigilante group and the security agencies in order to curb the incessant killings of innocent citizens and the internally displaced persons in Shiroro Local Government area of the state
The government had noted that lack of cooperation has continued to effect the good working relationship between the people and the security agencies who have been deployed to keep peace and ensure that lives and property of the people are well protected
Mallam Abdullah Musa kuta who is the Director of Social Development in Shiroro local government in an interview said innocent persons are being killed while many were attacked because the people and security agencies were not sharing information about the activities of the bandits in the area
He said that the constant attack has led to the springing up of so many IDP camps which can be found in Gijiwa, Layi and Kwaki- Sokumba as well as Zumba and Erena which is the village were the council chairman hails from.
Also speaking to our correspondent mallam Hussaini Mohammed, who is a resident of the area stated that presently the council is still computing the number of IDPs camps as almost all human activities has been truncated by the bandits
Mohammed disclosed that the people now stay in camps for fear of being attacked in their houses by the bandits and wonder why no officials of government and the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) have deemed it necessary to pay them a visit.
Mohammed stressed that the activities of the bandits have made farming impossible and warned that if urgent measures are not taken by government the situation could degenerate into causing a serious famine in the country and therefore solicit government cooperation to protect their lives and properties.
He said ” The bandits have destroyed farm produce (foods), economic activities and have also taken over lands making them helpless and slaves in their own land ”
“The people of shiroro local government area of Niger state are peace and law abiding citizens, we are now surprised why government would fold it’s arms and allow some disgruntled individuals who called themselves bandit would come and overrun our people in broad daylight and government agencies would keep mute, it’s sad,very very said”. He retorted
