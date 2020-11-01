The Nation
Okowa relaxes curfew in Delta
Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba
The Delta State Government has announced a relaxation of the statewide curfew imposed on 22 October, 2020 following wanton destruction of public property.
The curfew which had run from 6p.m. to 8 a.m. would now be between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. with effect from Saturday, October 31, State Information Commissioner, Charles Aniagwu disclosed.
Aniagwu, in a statement ,yesterday ,expressed appreciation to Deltans for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in the state.
“As a government we are not unmindful of the stress our people are going through on account of the curfew, but it was inevitable in order to protect lives and property of Deltans.
READ ALSO: Creation of new wards to correct imbalance in Delta – Okowa
“I must thank Deltans for protecting the interest of our common patrimony by ensuring that no further destruction of public buildings was recorded in the state.
“As part of our avowed commitment to build a stronger Delta with our youths, let me also express the determination of the State Government to give effect to the decisions reached at the recent Town Hall meetings with youths in the state,” he said.
Aniagwu appealed to Deltans to comply with the curfew regulation to ensure that peace prevailed in the state.
Army Rescues Five Abductees, Kill Bandits In Katsina
By Augustine Okezie – Katsina
A joint military operation in Katsina/Zamfara border forest on Saturday led to the rescue of five abducted residents and left several bandits dead.
The Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Mustapha Inuwa, who confirmed the development while receiving the rescued kidnapped victims from representative of the Commander, 17th Brigade, Katsina, said the coordinated operation was simultaneously carried out by the joint ground forces of the 17th Brigade and the Air force from Katsina and those in Zamfara axis.
He said the Joint military action, which started in the morning and lasted in the evening, had successfully led to the destruction of the bandits camps and recorded several casualties on their side.
”Some of the bandits fled and abandoned their kidnapped victims who became stranded and finally ran into the hands of the soldiers,” he stated.
A statement by the Director Press to the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’adua, quoted the SGS as saying: ” if the coordinated military occupation continues and carried out simultaneously in all the affected states, very soon armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling would become history in the North West”.
The SSG commended the troops for their gallant operation and called on the leadership to sustain the tempo.
The five rescued persons include 2 males: Amadu Rufa’i, 45years and Habibu Yakubu, 25, both of Mazanya village in Jibia local council of Katsina State.
The three females were: Hauwa’u Lawali,13; Khadija Rabe, 13 and Sumayya Rabe, 10, all of Karamne village in Madarumfa region of Niger Republic.
Narrating their ordeals, the two men said they were kidnapped while working on their farms while the girls said they were hawking onions in Gurbi, which is a neighbouring town in Zamfara State, when the bandits whisked them away.
According to Rufa’i, they spent five days in captivity, adding that the bandits had started demanding for N10m ransom from his family when the military aircraft suddenly stroke followed by “gound soldiers”.
All of them attested that the operation had caused serious damages to the bandits and their camps, claiming to have stepped over several of their corpses in a struggle to get out of the forest.
Nigeria Resumes Export Of Hibiscus To Mexico
The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) said that Nigeria would resume the export of hibiscus, popularly known as Zobo, to Mexico.
Dr Vincent Isegbe, the Coordinating Director, NAQS, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said that in 2017, Nigeria exported 1,983 containers of hibiscus to Mexico alone and earned $ 35 million within nine months of that year.
He added that NAQS had initially suspended the export following the detection of storage pest in some consignments from Nigeria.
”The issue has now been taken care of. That is why we are resuming the export of the plant again.”
He noted that the issue was resolved in collaboration with stakeholders across the value chain, adding that Mexico is the largest importer of Nigerian hibiscus.
“Nigeria is ready to resume export of the plant to Mexico. In a couple of weeks, we will resume shipments.
”Our farmers are eager and the fields are near ready. The harvest season of hibiscus will start any moment from now.
“And the good news is that Nigeria has a vast growing belt, with harvest available all year round.
“We need to take advantage of this opportunity to earn foreign exchange for the country and support the present administration’s diversification of the economy,” he said.
Isegbe, however, called on farmers to show more commitment to growing the plant in order to increase their income.
Court Quashes Suspension Of Five Imo Lawmakers
An Imo State High Court sitting in Owerri, on Monday declared the suspension of five members of the state House of Assembly as null and void.
They were suspended during the build that led to the impeachment of the state deputy governor, Eze Madumere.
2019: Politicians Using Religion To Divide Nigerians, Says Cleric
The Senior Pastor, Father’s Touch Ministry Church, Nyanya, Abuja, Pastor Evans Idoko, has accused some politicians of using religion and ethnicity to divide Nigerians ahead of the 2019 election.
Idoko made the allegation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Abuja.
“It’s regrettable that the unity of Nigerian is strengthened during sporting activities and otherwise becomes the case during electioneering activities.
“It is an indication that politicians have taken pleasure in using religion to divide Nigerians against themselves for political or selfish reasons. It must stop forthwith! Nigerians must resist it because it will take us nowhere,” he said.
He recalled with nostalgia how Muslims and Christians lived together peacefully some years back irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.
He said such divisions have been responsible for the obvious hatred among Nigerians, which, he said, has slowed down socio-economic and political development in the country.
“As 2019 political activities gather momentum, we appeal to politicians seeking elective offices to eschew hatred and bitterness, and promote courses that will promote peace and unity among Nigerians,” he said.
Idoko advised that the church should take the front row in moblising Nigerians to participate in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.
“It doesn’t come by words alone. We have to take a step further to empower people educationally, financially and otherwise so they could have voice and knowledge to take their rightful place in Nigerian political and economic discussions,” he said.
He explained that the church could partner with the Social Exchange Market, to disburse financial grant to citizens not minding their religion or ethnicity.
“We are all one body in Christ Jesus,” he said.
The cleric said that such empowerment initiative should be borne out of utmost desire of the church to rekindle the hope of Nigerians.
He, however, encouraged churches, corporate organisations and individuals with financial ability, to assist to lift the poor off poverty so they could confidently participate in political and economic activities.
