Cavani Gets Three-Game Ban, £100,000 Fine
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has been slammed with a three-match ban and £100,000 fine after he used the word ‘negrito’ in a social media post. Cavani sent the message to a friend after his match-winning performance against Southampton last month, but the FA decided it was discriminatory in nature and charged him with misconduct. The […]
Premier League: Lookman On Target, Aina, Iheanacho In Action As Fulham Claim Away Win At Leicester
Ademola Lookman got on the score sheet as struggling Fulham secured a shock 2-1 win against Leicester City inside the King Power stadium in Monday night’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports. In action for Fulham were Ola Aina and Tosin Adarabioyo who saw 90 minutes of action, while Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced on 70 minutes. […]
Premier League: Liverpool Overcome West Ham, Extend Unbeaten Home Run
Reigning champions Liverpool came from behind to beat West Ham United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield. The Reds have now extended their unbeaten home league run to 63 games (52 wins, 11 draws), matching their best-ever such streak set in December 1980. Only Chelsea (86 games ending in 2008) have ever […]
VIDEO: NFF, Super Eagles, Super Falcons Urge Nigerians To Stay Safe Amid Covid-19 Scourge
Watch the NFF officials led by Amaju Pinnick, as well as Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles and Super Falcons players – past and present, as they make passionate appeal to Nigerians to do the needful and defeat covid-19.
Asisat Oshoala, Odion Ighalo , Desire Oparanozie, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Francisca Ordega, Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Maduka Okoye, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Shehu Abdullahi, Jamilu Collins and Kenneth Omeruo have a word for you here.
Recall that the Nigerian motion picture artists popularly known as Nollywood also engaged in similar campaign to sensitize Nigerians on the dangers of COVID-19
Barcelona Don’t Have Capacity To Sign Neymar Nor Martinez Now – Laliga Boss, Tebas
Laliga President Javier Tebas wants the world media to stop speculating the news that Barcelona are making moves to sign their former superstar Neymar from PSG or Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez, insisting such transfer deals are not feasible in the current challenges induced by covid-19 pandemic.
Tebas spoke with strong conviction on the Neymar and Martinez speculations when he interacted with Adea Conecta forum on Friday, insisting that such high profile transfer dealing is not feasible as European clubs prioritize their operations in the face of the economic challenges caused by covid-19 outbreak.
“It’s not true that Barca are currently in negotiation processes in the signing of these two players,” Tebas told the Adea Conecta forum.
“They are most focused on when the season can resume as opposed to new acquisitions. There will be swap deals in the short-term future, but transfers are not high on the priority of European clubs at present.
“They want to limit the damage caused by the halt in activity, but everything is still on hold. No Neymar nor Lautaro, these names
are not high on the priority list at present for Barca.”
“The club at present don’t have the capacity to make these signings, at present it’s completely impossible,” Tebas concluded.
Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510
Stakeholders Chart Course for Sustenance of Igbo Language
Power should shift to Southeast, says Ufomba
