Cavani Gets Three-Game Ban, £100,000 Fine

Laliga President Javier Tebas wants the world media to stop speculating the news that Barcelona are making moves to sign their former superstar Neymar from PSG or Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martinez, insisting such transfer deals are not feasible in the current challenges induced by covid-19 pandemic.

Tebas spoke with strong conviction on the Neymar and Martinez speculations when he interacted with Adea Conecta forum on Friday, insisting that such high profile transfer dealing is not feasible as European clubs prioritize their operations in the face of the economic challenges caused by covid-19 outbreak.

“It’s not true that Barca are currently in negotiation processes in the signing of these two players,” Tebas told the Adea Conecta forum.

“They are most focused on when the season can resume as opposed to new acquisitions. There will be swap deals in the short-term future, but transfers are not high on the priority of European clubs at present.

“They want to limit the damage caused by the halt in activity, but everything is still on hold. No Neymar nor Lautaro, these names

are not high on the priority list at present for Barca.”

“The club at present don’t have the capacity to make these signings, at present it’s completely impossible,” Tebas concluded.

