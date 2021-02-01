NPFL: Sunshine Stars Outclass Rangers In Akure; Kwara United Hold MFM

Watch the NFF officials led by Amaju Pinnick, as well as Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles and Super Falcons players – past and present, as they make passionate appeal to Nigerians to do the needful and defeat covid-19.

Asisat Oshoala, Odion Ighalo , Desire Oparanozie, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Francisca Ordega, Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Maduka Okoye, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Shehu Abdullahi, Jamilu Collins and Kenneth Omeruo have a word for you here.

Recall that the Nigerian motion picture artists popularly known as Nollywood also engaged in similar campaign to sensitize Nigerians on the dangers of COVID-19

Sourced From: Complete Sports