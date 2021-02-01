Complete Sports NG
NPFL: Sunshine Stars Outclass Rangers In Akure; Kwara United Hold MFM
Sunhsine Stars put up an impressive performance as they beat Rangers 3-1 in their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday seven encounter at the Akure Township Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com. The home team took the lead in the 24th minute following a close range finish by Sadeeq Yusuf. Fuad Ekelojuoti doubled Gbenga Ogunbote side’s lead […]
The post NPFL: Sunshine Stars Outclass Rangers In Akure; Kwara United Hold MFM appeared first on Complete Sports.
Sourced From: Complete Sports
Complete Sports NG
Cavani Gets Three-Game Ban, £100,000 Fine
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has been slammed with a three-match ban and £100,000 fine after he used the word ‘negrito’ in a social media post. Cavani sent the message to a friend after his match-winning performance against Southampton last month, but the FA decided it was discriminatory in nature and charged him with misconduct. The […]
The post Cavani Gets Three-Game Ban, £100,000 Fine appeared first on Complete Sports.
Sourced From: Complete Sports
Complete Sports NG
Premier League: Lookman On Target, Aina, Iheanacho In Action As Fulham Claim Away Win At Leicester
Ademola Lookman got on the score sheet as struggling Fulham secured a shock 2-1 win against Leicester City inside the King Power stadium in Monday night’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports. In action for Fulham were Ola Aina and Tosin Adarabioyo who saw 90 minutes of action, while Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced on 70 minutes. […]
The post Premier League: Lookman On Target, Aina, Iheanacho In Action As Fulham Claim Away Win At Leicester appeared first on Complete Sports.
Sourced From: Complete Sports
Complete Sports NG
Premier League: Liverpool Overcome West Ham, Extend Unbeaten Home Run
Reigning champions Liverpool came from behind to beat West Ham United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday at Anfield. The Reds have now extended their unbeaten home league run to 63 games (52 wins, 11 draws), matching their best-ever such streak set in December 1980. Only Chelsea (86 games ending in 2008) have ever […]
The post Premier League: Liverpool Overcome West Ham, Extend Unbeaten Home Run appeared first on Complete Sports.
Sourced From: Complete Sports
Complete Sports NG
VIDEO: NFF, Super Eagles, Super Falcons Urge Nigerians To Stay Safe Amid Covid-19 Scourge
Watch the NFF officials led by Amaju Pinnick, as well as Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles and Super Falcons players – past and present, as they make passionate appeal to Nigerians to do the needful and defeat covid-19.
Asisat Oshoala, Odion Ighalo , Desire Oparanozie, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Francisca Ordega, Victor Osimhen, Joe Aribo, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Maduka Okoye, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Shehu Abdullahi, Jamilu Collins and Kenneth Omeruo have a word for you here.
Recall that the Nigerian motion picture artists popularly known as Nollywood also engaged in similar campaign to sensitize Nigerians on the dangers of COVID-19
Sourced From: Complete Sports
NIgeria records 685 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 131,242
PDP Laments NURTW’s Activities in Lagos
Making the best of reforms beyond PIB
Presidency urges Nigerians to comply with COVID-19 protocols to avoid lockdown
Police nab suspected female robber, 15 others
NIgeria records 685 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 131,242
Presidency urges Nigerians to comply with COVID-19 protocols to avoid lockdown
PDP Laments NURTW’s Activities in Lagos
Politics
Buhari Will Win In 2019: US Institute
The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election. The organisation...
Why Buhari Deserves Second Term – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved second term election because,...
Atiku Presidential Campaign Council: PDP Releases List of Members
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday released the list of party members to handle the campaign team of the...
Obasanjo Forgives Atiku, Endorses Him For President
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said he has reviewed his stance on not backing his former deputy for the...
Buhari, Atiku In Battle Of Integrity Over 2019 Poll
THE brickbats continued yesterday between President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The All Progressives Congress (APC) and...
Popular Posts
- Guardian2 weeks ago
Police nab suspected female robber, 15 others
- Tribune2 weeks ago
NIgeria records 685 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 131,242
- Premium Times2 weeks ago
Presidency urges Nigerians to comply with COVID-19 protocols to avoid lockdown
- This Day2 weeks ago
PDP Laments NURTW’s Activities in Lagos
- The Nation2 weeks ago
Making the best of reforms beyond PIB
- Football2 weeks ago
Dennis Delight On Bundesliga Debut; Oshoala Too Hot To Handle In Spain
- Authority Newspaper2 weeks ago
Abia’s Ikpeazu completes construction of Amuzukwu Road projects