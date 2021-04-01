Premium Times
Nigerian stocks extend loss as profit-taking in big-cap banks weighs
The benchmark index fell by 0.57 per cent.
VIDEO: My experience shows youth need not waste time looking for jobs – Farmer
Nike Kikiowo started a poultry farm in 2017 in Osun State with 100 birds, but has now grown significantly.
Presidency urges Nigerians to comply with COVID-19 protocols to avoid lockdown
“The Buhari administration is most reluctant to lock down the country and continues to emphasize the non-pharmaceutical measures…”
Powerful explosion hits Aden airport on new govt arrival
The blast took place shortly after a plane carrying members of the government landed at the Aden airport.
VIDEO: WAD: How we plan to sustain HIV response in Nigeria – NACA DG
World’s AIDS Day is marked on December 1 annually to honour the many lives lost from the disease as well as the people living with HIV
Politics
Buhari Will Win In 2019: US Institute
The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election. The organisation...
Why Buhari Deserves Second Term – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved second term election because,...
Atiku Presidential Campaign Council: PDP Releases List of Members
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday released the list of party members to handle the campaign team of the...
Obasanjo Forgives Atiku, Endorses Him For President
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said he has reviewed his stance on not backing his former deputy for the...
Buhari, Atiku In Battle Of Integrity Over 2019 Poll
THE brickbats continued yesterday between President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The All Progressives Congress (APC) and...
