Young Nigerian Goalkeeper Stars In Paris’ Win Over Reims

Chiamaka Nnadozie saw every minute of action to lead Paris FC to a 3-1 win over Stade de Reims in a Feminine Division 1 clash at the Stade Robert Bobin on Saturday afternoon.

The 19-year-old Super Falcons goalkeeper started her third consecutive league match of the season and was assured and composed all game to help the home side secure their third win of the season.

Nnadozie, who joined the French side on January 22, 2020 on an 18 month deal, couldn’t keep out Rachel Corboz’s first-half penalty but a hat-trick from teammate Clara Mateo gave the day to the home side.

The 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations winner kept a clean sheet in her first game of the season, as Paris defeated Issy 5-0 on October 10.

Nnadozie was also in goal when Sandrine Soubeyrand’s ladies managed a 1-1 draw at Fleury 91 seven days later.

The teenage shot-stopper was Nigeria’s number one gloves at the FIFA Women World Cup last year, where the Super Falcons made it to the knockout stage.

Nnadozie played in all but one of Falcons game in France including the 2-0 win over South Korea where she became the youngest ever goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a Women’s World Cup game.

