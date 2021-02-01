Football
Dennis Delight On Bundesliga Debut; Oshoala Too Hot To Handle In Spain
The on-loan Club Brugge striker got his Germany adventure to a bright start as he led his new club to a convincing home victory on Sunday
Super Eagles attacker Emmanuel Dennis began a new chapter in his career on a promising note as he helped Cologne to a delightful 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld in a game-week 19 Bundesliga clash at the RheinEnergie Stadion.
Cologne boss Markus Gisdol handed the Nigerian forward his first start, just days after moving in from Belgium, and the tactician was rewarded with a fine attacking display that has become a rare sight in the Billy Goats’ games this term.
A Marius Wolfe double in the opening half-hour and an Elvis Rexhbecaj effort shortly after the hour mark was all Cologne needed to secure all the three points at stake.
It was the first time the Billy Goats would score three times in the Bundesliga this term.
Dennis was replaced in the 82nd minute by Jan Thielmann, ten minutes after Cordova got the visitors’ consolation goal.
The 23-year-old will hope his performances in the coming days impress his German bosses before the expiration of his loan spell later in June.
In Spain, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was back to her deadly best as she found her target twice to inspire Barcelona to an exciting 4-1 home victory over ten-woman Real Madrid.
The visitors had goalkeeper Maria Rodriguez sent off in the 72nd minute, by which time Oshoala and co. had done all the damage inside the Estadi Johan Cruyff.
Oshoala ensured Barcelona went into the break with a three-goal lead, profiting off a Christine Hansen pass in the 37th minute after Alexia Putella and Jenni Hermoso had scored for the hosts.
The reigning African Women Player of the Year then added a fourth goal – her 13th strike of another prolific league campaign – in the 70th minute.
Rodriguez then received her marching orders shortly after before Olga Carmona struck from the penalty spot to give Real Madrid something to cheer about on a sad day.
Oshoala is now two goals short of catching up with the league top scorer, Levante’s Esther Gonzalez.
Sourced From: Soccernet.ng
Football
Gernot Rohr Reveals Who Is Better Between Lionel Messi And Diego Maradona
The head coach of the Nigerian national team played against the late Argentine legend when they were both in their prime, and he does not doubt that the Napoli icon has few equals
Manager Gernot Rohr admits that Argentina hero Diego Armando Maradona was one of the greatest players to grace the game, highlighting the late playmaker’s qualities with the ball at his feet.
While comparing Diego Maradona to his fellow Argentine great Lionel Messi, the Super Eagles handler insists that the Barcelona forward is better than the 1986 FIFA World Cup winner.
Maradona arrived in Europe in 1982 in a world-record transfer to Barcelona and spent two excellent years at Camp Nou before departing for Italy’s Napoli in another world record transfer fee of £6.9 million.
He was instrumental as Napoli claimed two Serie A titles, the UEFA Cup, the Coppa Italia, and the Supercoppa Italiana, during his seven-year stay at the club.
En route to lifting that UEFA Cup in 1989, Maradona’s Napoli duelled against Girondins Bordeaux – which had a certain Gernot Rohr as a fullback – in the last sixteen round of the old UEFA competition in December 1988.
Rohr maintains that encounter and a similar one with Maradona convinced him that the former Barcelona star was an incredible footballer.
“I was lucky enough to play him twice,” Rohr told German regional newspaper, Mannheimer Morgen.
“In 1983, he was even my direct opponent at the 100th anniversary of Girondins Bordeaux against Barcelona, and then again in the 1988/89 UEFA Cup, which Maradona then won with SSC Napoli.
“He was a gifted footballer. Maradona was smart, didn’t run much, but his left foot sucked the ball.
“Unfortunately, he had to fight hard after football. Applied to today’s conditions, one could compare him to Lionel Messi.”
But when asked if Maradona was the greatest footballer of all time, the German tactician claimed that Messi was better than his celebrated compatriot.
“I have a lot of sympathy for Messi. He’s a bit better because he was also very fair within a team and to the opponent – and didn’t have to score a goal with his hand (laughs),” said the Super Eagles coach.
1986 World Cup winner Maradona died aged 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November 2020.
Sourced From: Soccernet.ng
Football
Taiwo Awoniyi: Time To Cut Short The Dream And Leave Liverpool Permanently
It has been five years since the former Golden Eaglets star joined the Reds, but he is not any closer to playing for Jurgen Klopp’s side
Taiwo Awoniyi has not played a single game since moving to Liverpool in 2015, and the Nigerian youth international says he seriously considered quitting the club permanently in the summer.
Awoniyi is still not eligible for a work permit in England as he hasn’t featured yet for the Nigeria senior national team. This situation has robbed him of the chance to play in the English Premier League.
A hero of Nigeria’s triumph at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the 2015 African U20 Championship in Senegal, Awoniyi is yet to light up his career as expected.
The 23-year-old has had seven loan spells in clubs across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and agreed to a temporary deal with Union Berlin in September for the entire 2020-21 season.
Awoniyi insists he retains the ambition of playing for the Reds, but he prefers to leave Liverpool for the opportunity to settle down somewhere else.
“It is my dream to play for Liverpool. But me playing for Liverpool has to do with getting my work permit,” Awoniyi told ESPN.
“Without it, there is no chance for me discussing about playing for Liverpool for now.
“This season was maybe a bit tough to make the decision because honestly, I was hoping to leave permanently.
“Liverpool have been great, they have been so supportive, and we always talk with the director and every time, they tell me to be patient.
“But the reason I discussed something permanent this season was just that I felt most loans I have been to have not really been the way I want it.
“And I felt like it happens that way because the loan players get less of an advantage than the players of their own club.
“That was what made me think, okay, maybe it’s time to find a home with my family.”
Awoniyi has featured seven times for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga this term, opening his goal account for the club in the 2-1 defeat of Cologne a fortnight ago.
Sourced From: Soccernet.ng
Football
Young Nigerian Goalkeeper Stars In Paris’ Win Over Reims
Chiamaka Nnadozie saw every minute of action to lead Paris FC to a 3-1 win over Stade de Reims in a Feminine Division 1 clash at the Stade Robert Bobin on Saturday afternoon.
The 19-year-old Super Falcons goalkeeper started her third consecutive league match of the season and was assured and composed all game to help the home side secure their third win of the season.
Nnadozie, who joined the French side on January 22, 2020 on an 18 month deal, couldn’t keep out Rachel Corboz’s first-half penalty but a hat-trick from teammate Clara Mateo gave the day to the home side.
The 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations winner kept a clean sheet in her first game of the season, as Paris defeated Issy 5-0 on October 10.
Nnadozie was also in goal when Sandrine Soubeyrand’s ladies managed a 1-1 draw at Fleury 91 seven days later.
The teenage shot-stopper was Nigeria’s number one gloves at the FIFA Women World Cup last year, where the Super Falcons made it to the knockout stage.
Nnadozie played in all but one of Falcons game in France including the 2-0 win over South Korea where she became the youngest ever goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a Women’s World Cup game.
Sourced From: Soccernet.ng
Football
Ronaldo Reveals His First Encounter With Taribo West
The defender and the Brazilian phenomenon shared the same dressing room at Inter Milan, but the attacker revealed that both of them had met many years earlier.
Taribo West excelled as a defender against some of football’s greats, including Brazil’s Ronaldo de Lima, in a football career that spanned almost 15 years. While the two former stars became teammates and friends at Inter Milan, the 2002 World Cup winner has shared his first-ever encounter facing West on a football pitch.
West was only 19 years old when he moved to Europe to join French side Auxerre in 1993. He had been a revelation in the domestic scene for the four previous years, starring for Sharks of Port Harcourt, Enugu Rangers, and Julius Berger.
The young defender had also become the defensive pillar of the Nigeria U20 team.
Another four successful years in France brought the Ligue 1 title and two Cup trophies before West completed a summer switch to Serie A giants, Internazionale.
It was at Inter Milan that he became teammates with Ronaldo.
But the two players’ paths had earlier crossed in 1996 when West stood firm in defence as Nigeria’s Dream Team brushed aside a Ronaldo-inspired Brazil on the way to claiming the Atlanta Olympic Games gold medal.
But Ronaldo, 43, insists they had both met before that time at an international youth tourney when West featured for Nigeria’s U20 team against an Under-17 Brazilian team that Ronaldo in its lineup.
Recalling in an Instagram chat with Italian striker Christian Vieri monitored by ilbianconero, Ronaldo hints that he endured a difficult time battling his future teammate.
“I was in the under 16, and we were in retreat with the Brazilian national team for two weeks.
“At the time I was 15, and we made a friendly match with Nigeria Under-20 team where Taribo played.
“They were very fast; they were adults, we were only 15 years old. On that occasion, I exchanged shoes with Taribo, but we didn’t know each other yet.
“After so many years, we met at Inter.”
Sourced From: Soccernet.ng
Image Credit: Getty Images
