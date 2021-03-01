Super Eagles Forward Udoh Inspires Akwa United To Victory In Uyo

The former Enyimba striker got the crucial opener in the first half for the Promise Keepers in their NPFL clash with southern rivals Rivers United

Akwa United secured a commanding 3-0 victory over high-flying Rivers United thanks to goals from Nigerian international Mfon Udoh, Charles Atshimene, and Morice Chukwu.

The visitors, still smarting from their CAF Confederations Cup aggregate loss to Enyimba last week, were the more enterprising team in the opening stages of the encounter at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

But the tide changed in favour of the home side when 2014 Nigeria Premier League top scorer Udoh found the back of the net five minutes before the break.

And Kennedy Boboye’s men bagged all the three points at stake with second-half goals from Atshimene and Chukwu.

Afonja Warriors Back At The Top

It was a comfortable afternoon for Kwara United as the Afonja Warriors defeated Warri Wolves 2-0 to return to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League table.

With league leaders Kano Pillars losing 3-2 in a thrilling clash at Dakkada earlier in the day, Kwara United knew any manner of win would be enough to take them back to the prime position.

And a brilliant victory they carved out thanks to a goal in each half from Jude Steven and Michael Ohanu.

NPFL Results

Dakkada 3 – 2 Kano Pillars

Akwa United 3 – 0 Rivers United

Jigawa Golden Stars 0 – 0 Enyimba

Ifeanyi Uba 0 – 0 Plateau United

Lobi Stars 2 – 1 Katsina United

Sunshine Stars 0 – 0 Adamawa United

Enugu Rangers 2 – 0 Heartland

Kwara United 2 – 0 Warri Wolves

Sourced From: Soccernet.ng