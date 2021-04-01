Modular Floating Dock on course, NIMASA, NPA assure

Tribune Online

Nigeria records 240 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,657

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 240 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 155,657. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. “On the 28th of February 2021, 240 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]

Nigeria records 240 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,657

Tribune Online

Sourced From: Tribune Online