Nigeria records 240 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,657
Nigeria records 240 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,657
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 240 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 155,657. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. “On the 28th of February 2021, 240 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]
NIgeria records 685 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 131,242
NIgeria records 685 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 131,242
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 685 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 131,242. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. “685 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-355 Kaduna-58 Nasarawa-46 Kano-40 Akwa Ibom-33 Katsina-26 Ogun-25 Osun-21 Rivers-16 Edo-15 Oyo-13 Ondo-12 Borno-11 […]
Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510
Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,031 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 87,510. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday. “On the 31st of December 2020, 1031 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]
(SPONSORED) AskDoctorD
(SPONSORED) AskDoctorD
AskDoctorD: Telemedicine at its best is what AskDoctorD offers www.askdoctord.com is a trusted medical platform where users can consult with qualified family doctors and specialists home and abroad on a secured platform by text or audiovisual at their comfort without a physical presence in a hospital. Chat with a certified medical doctor from your home […]
The People’s Republic: Constitutional basis
The People’s Republic: Constitutional basis
CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK At any rate, in order to ensure peace, stability, and permanent integration among its units, an underdeveloped country must declare, in its constitution, economic and social objectives which are bold, inspiring, and variegated, and which are telescoped into a shorter period of time than any developed country will care to attempt. […]
Politics
Buhari Will Win In 2019: US Institute
The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election. The organisation...
Why Buhari Deserves Second Term – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved second term election because,...
Atiku Presidential Campaign Council: PDP Releases List of Members
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday released the list of party members to handle the campaign team of the...
Obasanjo Forgives Atiku, Endorses Him For President
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said he has reviewed his stance on not backing his former deputy for the...
Buhari, Atiku In Battle Of Integrity Over 2019 Poll
THE brickbats continued yesterday between President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The All Progressives Congress (APC) and...
