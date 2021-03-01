Nigeria records 240 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,657

Tribune Online

The People’s Republic: Constitutional basis

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK At any rate, in order to ensure peace, stability, and permanent integration among its units, an underdeveloped country must declare, in its constitution, economic and social objectives which are bold, inspiring, and variegated, and which are telescoped into a shorter period of time than any developed country will care to attempt. […]

The People’s Republic: Constitutional basis

Tribune Online

Sourced From: Tribune Online