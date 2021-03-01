Connect with us
study in Ukraine

Tribune

Nigeria records 240 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,657

Published

1 week ago

on

Tribune Online
Nigeria records 240 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,657

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 240 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 155,657. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. “On the 28th of February 2021, 240 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]

Nigeria records 240 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,657
Tribune Online

Sourced From: Tribune Online

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Tribune

NIgeria records 685 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 131,242

Published

1 month ago

on

February 1, 2021

By

Tribune Online
NIgeria records 685 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 131,242

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 685 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 131,242. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. “685 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-355 Kaduna-58 Nasarawa-46 Kano-40 Akwa Ibom-33 Katsina-26 Ogun-25 Osun-21 Rivers-16 Edo-15 Oyo-13 Ondo-12 Borno-11 […]

NIgeria records 685 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 131,242
Tribune Online

Sourced From: Tribune Online

Continue Reading

Tribune

Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510

Published

2 months ago

on

January 1, 2021

By

Tribune Online
Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,031 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 87,510. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday. “On the 31st of December 2020, 1031 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]

Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510
Tribune Online

Sourced From: Tribune Online

Continue Reading

Tribune

(SPONSORED) AskDoctorD

Published

3 months ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

Tribune Online
(SPONSORED) AskDoctorD

AskDoctorD: Telemedicine at its best is what AskDoctorD offers www.askdoctord.com is a trusted medical platform where users can consult with qualified family doctors and specialists home and abroad on a secured platform by text or audiovisual at their comfort without a physical presence in a hospital. Chat with a certified medical doctor from your home […]

(SPONSORED) AskDoctorD
Tribune Online

Sourced From: Tribune Online

Continue Reading

Tribune

The People’s Republic: Constitutional basis

Published

4 months ago

on

November 1, 2020

By

Tribune Online
The People’s Republic: Constitutional basis

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK At any rate, in order to ensure peace, stability, and permanent integration among its units, an underdeveloped country must declare, in its constitution, economic and social objectives which are bold, inspiring, and variegated, and which are telescoped into a shorter period of time than any developed country will care to attempt. […]

The People’s Republic: Constitutional basis
Tribune Online

Sourced From: Tribune Online

Continue Reading
Advertisement study in Ukraine

Politics

M.Buhari M.Buhari
Nigerian Newspapers2 years ago

Buhari Will Win In 2019: US Institute

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election. The organisation...
The Nation2 years ago

Why Buhari Deserves Second Term – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved second term election because,...
The Nation2 years ago

Atiku Presidential Campaign Council: PDP Releases List of Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday released the list of party members to handle the campaign team of the...
Nigerian Newspapers2 years ago

Obasanjo Forgives Atiku, Endorses Him For President

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said he has reviewed his stance on not backing his former deputy for the...
Atiku-Abubakar-vs-Muhammadu-Buhari Atiku-Abubakar-vs-Muhammadu-Buhari
The Nation2 years ago

Buhari, Atiku In Battle Of Integrity Over 2019 Poll

THE brickbats continued yesterday between  President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The All Progressives Congress (APC) and...

Popular Posts