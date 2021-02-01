Tribune
NIgeria records 685 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 131,242
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 685 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 131,242. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. “685 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-355 Kaduna-58 Nasarawa-46 Kano-40 Akwa Ibom-33 Katsina-26 Ogun-25 Osun-21 Rivers-16 Edo-15 Oyo-13 Ondo-12 Borno-11 […]
Nigeria records 1,031 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 87,510
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,031 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 87,510. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday. “On the 31st of December 2020, 1031 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]
(SPONSORED) AskDoctorD
AskDoctorD: Telemedicine at its best is what AskDoctorD offers www.askdoctord.com is a trusted medical platform where users can consult with qualified family doctors and specialists home and abroad on a secured platform by text or audiovisual at their comfort without a physical presence in a hospital. Chat with a certified medical doctor from your home […]
The People’s Republic: Constitutional basis
CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK At any rate, in order to ensure peace, stability, and permanent integration among its units, an underdeveloped country must declare, in its constitution, economic and social objectives which are bold, inspiring, and variegated, and which are telescoped into a shorter period of time than any developed country will care to attempt. […]
Mentally-Challenged Man Axes 70-Year-Old Father To Death
A 37-year-old man said to be mentally-challenged has used an axe to kill his father, aged 70 in Unuchiana Village, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.
Tribune Online learnt that the suspect allegedly axed his father to death in their compound.
Confirming the incident in a statement, the Anambra State police command’s public relations officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, said one Timothy Ezeofor reported that his elder brother, 70-year-old Godwin Ezeofor, was allegedly murdered by his son, Chigorom Ezeofor using an axe.
According to Mohammed, at about 9:45am on Friday, one Mr Timothy Ezeofor of Umuezegoro Kindred, Unuchiana Village, reported at Aguata Police Station that at about 8:00am of same day, his elder brother, Godwin Ezeofor of the same address was murdered by his son, one Chigorom Ezeofor, of the same address using an axe.
He said the complainant alleged that the suspect had been mentally ill for the past eight years.
The police spokesman said following the report, police operatives attached to Aguata Division led by the DPO, CSP Ayeni Oluwadare, mobilised to scene and rushed the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor and the corpse has been deposited at a hospital mortuary for autopsy.
He also said the suspect who “looks insane” had been arrested and taken to the station for investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.
