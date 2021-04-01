This Day
Tambuwal Takes COVID19 Jab as A’Ibom Begin Mass Vaccination
Okon Bassey in Uyo
Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal yesterday received the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID19 vaccine just as the Akwa Ibom State Government officially unveiled mass vaccination statewide.
In Sokoto, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ali Iname led a team of medical personnel to administer the vaccine on the governor at the Government House, Sokoto.
Tambuwal took the jab alongside the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Dan’iya and other top government officials in the state.
Speaking after taking the vaccine, Tambuwal implored the people of the state to make themselves available for the vaccination.
He, therefore, enjoined the people of the state especially the vulnerable to come forward and be vaccinated against the deadly disease.
He further explained that prevention “is better than cure. Instead of running here and there in need of support, it is better to take preventive measures to ensure that everyone is vaccinated.”
When asked about the side effects of the vaccine, the governor said globally the success recorded so far is more than the side effects
In Uyo yesterday, the state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel noted that the vaccines provided protection against non-treatable diseases while flagging public vaccination at Government House, Uyo.
Emmanuel, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, said no report of life-threatening side effects has so far been recorded.
The state government on March 10 took delivery of 69,030 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government.
The governor lauded the efforts of scientists and researchers who made concerted efforts to come up with the vaccines.
The vaccines, he stressed, had been subjected to conventional safety and quality assurance processes and had received the approval of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other relevant bodies.
He said: “I want to assure the people of Akwa Ibom State that the vaccines have been put through conversational safety and quality assurance processes and was largely approved by WHO and other relevant bodies
“We started administration of the vaccine on health workers and l want to assure you that we have not gotten any report of life-threatening side effect”. he assured
The State Commissioner for Health, Prof Augustine Umoh had earlier declared that the vaccination was the last hope against non-treatable diseases and viruses.
He urged the people to step up the speed by accepting the vaccination as a modality to control the spread as well as protect oneself against contact or against the worst form of the virus.
Umoh listed those at first line charge of vaccination, based on the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency arrangement to include; frontline health workers, other health workers, opinion leaders, top government functionaries, security personnel and senior citizens.
Highpoint of the event was the vaccination of the representative of the governor and Secretary to State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem and other top government functionaries as well as security chiefs.
Sourced From: THISDAYLIVE
This Day
Again, Non-service of Corruption Charges Stalls Stella Odua’s Arraignment
By Alex Enumah
The failure of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to serve corruption charges on two defendants, on Monday stalled the arraignment of a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, on fraud and corruption allegations.
Senator Oduah’s arraignment was first stalled on February 9, 2021, following her absence in court which prosecution lawyer, Hassan Liman (SAN) tied to non service of court processes.
Trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, then rescheduled her arraignment for Monday, February 22, 2021.
However, when the case was called on Monday, although Oduah this time was present in court and was represented by Chief Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), but her arraignment again failed due to non service of suit on two other defendants.
The EFCC’s lawyer had told the court that the commission was yet to serve the fifth and sixth defendants specifically with the court processes.
Lima then sought a short adjournment to enable the prosecution serve the defendants, which are corporate bodies, at their respective addresses.
In a short ruling, Justice Ekwo granted the request and directed that the defendants be served within 14 days.
The judge subsequently fixed April 19 for the arraignment of the defendants.
Oduah, now a senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, is to stand trial alongside eight others on a 26-count criminal charge bordering on corruption, misappropriation and money laundering running into billions of naira.
The senator was said to have committed the alleged offences when she served as Minister of Aviation under former President Goodluck Jonathan.
In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20, the defendants were in count one charged with money laundering, while in count two, Oduah in connivance with one Gloria Odita, Company Secretary of Sea Petroleum & Gas Conthat, Ltd (SPGC), was accused to have “used your position to transfer the sum of N839,780,738.00 (Eight Hundred and Thirty Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty, thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty Eight Naira only) from 1-Sec Security Nig. Ltd account No. 2021756955 with First Muds Plc to Broadwaters Resources Company Ltd account No. 2023201064 with First Bank Plc which money you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: Fraud and thereby, committed an offence contra, to Section 15(2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act”.
She was also accused of illegally transferring another sum of N838,000,000.00 (Eight Hundred and Thirty Eight Million Naira only) in count three.
In count four, both Oduah and Odita were accused of laundering another sum of NI,629,250,000.00 (One Billion, Six Hundred and Twenty Nine Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only) in February 2014 and another N1.629,250,000.00 (One Billion, Six Hundred and Twenty Nine Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) in count five.
Sourced From: THISDAYLIVE
This Day
PDP Laments NURTW’s Activities in Lagos
By Oluchi Chibuzor
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State, yesterday expressed concerns at the activities of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in different parts of the state.
The party, also, vowed to reclaim five million non-participatory eligible voters in the state, noting that such inactive citizens lost confidence in government since their plight was aggravated.
The Chairman of Lagos PDP, Mr. Adedeji Doherty made this remark at a virtual town meeting yesterday to enlighten the youths on the need to participate in the electoral process.
Specifically at the meeting, the party chief decried the activities of NURTW in the state, describing their activities as frustrating and debilitating to road users in some parts of the state.
Doherty noted that most businesses “are in comatose while others have wound down because of unfair policies which include undue taxes imposed on businesses.
“The NURTW needs to be withdrawn. Its activities are exacerbating the plight of the people coupled with other levies, taxes and charges which are suffocating many businesses.
“We need this government to rethink and make amends where necessary. We are open and ready to share ideas for the general well being of the people. The welfare of the masses is paramount to us.
“We need a society where there is peace and tranquillity, talents development, equity, fairness and justice. We shall re-orientate every apathetic citizen, women and the youths in particular to make them better decision makers going forward, and PDP is fit and proper to achieve this,” he averred.
He lamented that the decline in citizens’ participation in elections was becoming unbecoming owing to bad governance.
Doherty noted that PDP “is open and ready for a cross-fertilisation of ideas with the ruling party (if invited) for such brainstorming synergy to better the lots of the people.
“The party will focus on youth and women empowerment going forward to arm them with requisite knowledge to wage war against any form of deception by any political agent.
“The unfolding events in the country is a clear indication of deception and lies perpetuated by some political leaders which have dragged many into abject poverty; therefore, the people must wise up and reject any act of falsehood and rhetoric from people seeking their mandates.”
He added that PDP was designed “to foster and advance the cause of young people and women, noting that Lagos State Chapter of PDP would embark on massive youths and women talents development empowerment and ready to incorporate them with opportunities to hold strategic positions across levels.
“What happened during the pandemic and Endsars protest was a clear lesson for all and sundry. We don’t need to be deceived any longer. Let us fortify ourselves mentally and otherwise to resist any form of vain preaching from any angle.
“All these little offerings are ephemerals. We at PDP are coming with succour and more to mend the wounds of the people. We call on all stakeholders to work assiduously to restore the dignity and respect of the people being eroded by this administration. We remain auspicious for better tomorrow,” the party chairman said.
Sourced From: THISDAYLIVE
This Day
Stakeholders Chart Course for Sustenance of Igbo Language
By David-Chyddy Eleke
Stakeholders in the South-east region yesterday came together to harp on the need to keep the Igbo language alive, decrying the nonchalant attitude about Igbo people on the fast disappearance of their language.
At a colloquium held in Enugwu-Ukwu Civic Centre in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, several personalities gave ideas as to how to keep the language from going into extinction, enjoining all to ensure they always speak the Igbo language.
President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Anambra State, Damian Okeke, who was also at the event, called for a law that would compel the Igbo people to speak the language and also dress in its cultural attires as a way of encouraging the customs and traditions of the people.
“We can start with the Enugwu-Ukwu which has held a yearly colloquium on this topic by asking that the traditional ruler of Enugwu-Ukwu, Ralph Ekpeh, makes a law that would encourage all members of the community to speak Igbo language.
The lead speaker at the event, a Professor of African and Contemporary studies at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, spoke on the theme: ‘Community-based approach to promoting and sustaining Igbo Language’.
She queried Nigeria’s colonial masters for their disregard for Igbo language as well as the imposition of the English language on the people.
“The white man did well by coming to give us civilisation, but in teaching us what they know and what they want us to learn, they should have looked well to see what we have that is worthy of preservation.
“Our language is our pride. Our people must learn to speak our language so that the prediction of UNESCO that Igbo language is among those that will go extinct in 2050 does not come to pass,” she said.
Sourced From: THISDAYLIVE
This Day
NHIS Flags off Group Health Insurance for Nigerians
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo
The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has formally launched a new health insurance policy known as the group, individual and family social insurance package.
Speaking during the launch of the insurance scheme in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, said the move was in keeping with the determination of the federal government to expand the health insurance coverage to accommodate all Nigerians.
Under the new scheme, groups and families can now enjoy special health insurance cover.
He said that as part of efforts to improve its services, the scheme has fully automised its operations through the e-NHIS platform.
According to Sambo, all the information and documentations relating to the NHIS can now be accessed through its website.
Details later…
The post NHIS Flags off Group Health Insurance for Nigerians appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.
Sourced From: THISDAYLIVE
Hello world!
Modular Floating Dock on course, NIMASA, NPA assure
Tambuwal Takes COVID19 Jab as A’Ibom Begin Mass Vaccination
Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as tall’ nominated for 2021 BRIT awards
UWCL: Oshoala Scores Again As Barcelona Move Into The Semifinal Despite Losing To Man City
Women’s UCL: Oshoala Scores As Barca Knockout Man City, Clinch Semi-finals Ticket
Modular Floating Dock on course, NIMASA, NPA assure
Edo 2020: Kebbi contingent begins receiving COVID-19 jab — Official
Politics
Buhari Will Win In 2019: US Institute
The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election. The organisation...
Why Buhari Deserves Second Term – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved second term election because,...
Atiku Presidential Campaign Council: PDP Releases List of Members
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday released the list of party members to handle the campaign team of the...
Obasanjo Forgives Atiku, Endorses Him For President
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said he has reviewed his stance on not backing his former deputy for the...
Buhari, Atiku In Battle Of Integrity Over 2019 Poll
THE brickbats continued yesterday between President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The All Progressives Congress (APC) and...
Popular Posts
- Football3 weeks ago
UWCL: Oshoala Scores Again As Barcelona Move Into The Semifinal Despite Losing To Man City
- Complete Sports NG3 weeks ago
Women’s UCL: Oshoala Scores As Barca Knockout Man City, Clinch Semi-finals Ticket
- Tribune3 weeks ago
Modular Floating Dock on course, NIMASA, NPA assure
- Vanguard3 weeks ago
Edo 2020: Kebbi contingent begins receiving COVID-19 jab — Official
- Scan News Nigeria3 weeks ago
Hello world!
- Premium Times3 weeks ago
Nigerian stocks extend loss as profit-taking in big-cap banks weighs
- The Nation3 weeks ago
Burna Boy’s ‘Twice as tall’ nominated for 2021 BRIT awards
- Authority Newspaper3 weeks ago
Nigeria elders call for national dialogue to tackle Insecurity