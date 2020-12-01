Taiwo Awoniyi: Time To Cut Short The Dream And Leave Liverpool Permanently

It has been five years since the former Golden Eaglets star joined the Reds, but he is not any closer to playing for Jurgen Klopp’s side

Taiwo Awoniyi has not played a single game since moving to Liverpool in 2015, and the Nigerian youth international says he seriously considered quitting the club permanently in the summer.

Awoniyi is still not eligible for a work permit in England as he hasn’t featured yet for the Nigeria senior national team. This situation has robbed him of the chance to play in the English Premier League.

A hero of Nigeria’s triumph at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the 2015 African U20 Championship in Senegal, Awoniyi is yet to light up his career as expected.

The 23-year-old has had seven loan spells in clubs across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and agreed to a temporary deal with Union Berlin in September for the entire 2020-21 season.

Awoniyi insists he retains the ambition of playing for the Reds, but he prefers to leave Liverpool for the opportunity to settle down somewhere else.

“It is my dream to play for Liverpool. But me playing for Liverpool has to do with getting my work permit,” Awoniyi told ESPN.

“Without it, there is no chance for me discussing about playing for Liverpool for now.

“This season was maybe a bit tough to make the decision because honestly, I was hoping to leave permanently.

“Liverpool have been great, they have been so supportive, and we always talk with the director and every time, they tell me to be patient.

“But the reason I discussed something permanent this season was just that I felt most loans I have been to have not really been the way I want it.

“And I felt like it happens that way because the loan players get less of an advantage than the players of their own club.

“That was what made me think, okay, maybe it’s time to find a home with my family.”

Awoniyi has featured seven times for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga this term, opening his goal account for the club in the 2-1 defeat of Cologne a fortnight ago.

Sourced From: Soccernet.ng